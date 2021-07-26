﻿
Vale allowed to resume Fabrica beneficiation and pelletizing activities

Monday, 26 July 2021 21:23:46 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale said local regulator, the Brazilian National Mining Agency (ANM), has allowed it to fully resume its beneficiation and pelletizing activities at its Fabrica iron ore mine in Ouro Preto city, in Minas Gerais state.

Vale said ANM lifted the halt on such activities; the beneficiation and pelletizing plants now have a definite operating license.

Vale said that resuming humid processing at its Fabrica iron ore site will allow it to keep output next to its 6 million mt/year capacity at its beneficiation plant, while also guaranteeing an improvement in the average quality of its product portfolio.

Despite the authorization, Vale said it decided to maintain its pelletizing activities halted for now due to “operational restrictions” such as having access to certain iron ore sites, which impact the “proper quality to produce pellet feed.”


