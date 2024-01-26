﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Vale, BHP and Samarco fined $9.7 billion in Brazil

Friday, 26 January 2024 22:06:17 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian pellet producer Samarco, along with its controlling shareholders Vale and BHP, was fined by a civil court in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais at the equivalent to $9.7 billion, in a process related to the collapse in 2015 of Samarco’s Fundão dam, located in the state.

According to the decision by the court, the fine is due to “collective moral damages due to the collapse of the dam,” and “violation of human rights of the communities affected by the collapse of the dam,” which resulted in the death of 19 people.

In a statement, Vale said that it was not informed of the judicial decision, and that it will make comments during the process, adding that the fine can be questioned in upper courts.

Vale and BHP are also subject to a similar process in the UK, where the indemnification can reach $46 billion.


Tags: Iron Ore Pellet Raw Mat Brazil South America Mining BHP Vale 

Similar articles

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price stable week-on-week

16 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines

12 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ferrexpo’s iron ore and pellet outputs decline in 2023

12 Jan | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines week-on-week

08 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s coking coal port import traffic up 13% in April-December

05 Jan | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price increases slightly week-on-week

02 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s SEML secures ‘consent to operate’ a higher capacity pellet plant

22 Dec | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines again

18 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Mexican production of iron pellets declines 7.2 percent in October

15 Dec | Steel News

India’s LMEL firms up plans to expand iron ore output, construct greenfield steel mill

12 Dec | Steel News