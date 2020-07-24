Vale's Itabiruçu dam not operational until 2021 at the earliest

Friday, 24 July 2020 23:05:08 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale will not resume activities at its Itabiruçu dam until at least 2021, SteelOrbis has learned.

The dam halted activities in October 2019, and hasn’t since resumed operations. The dam is part of the Itabira complex, used to receive iron ore waste from Vale’s Conceição mine.

In a production report released this week, Vale said it will continue using the Onça and Periquito pits to store waste the Conceição mine, as an alternative to the idled Itabiruçu dam. Vale said it continues to expect that such alternative will “continue in the second half (H2) of 2020 and along 2021, limiting the production capacity at the Conceição mine.”

Earlier this week, Vale has reduced its iron ore and pellets production estimates for its S11D mine. Analysts had also questioned Vale’s ability to meets the production targets set by the company for this year.