Fortescue to use electric mining equipment in iron ore operations

Wednesday, 02 October 2024 14:40:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group has announced its collaboration with Canada-based underground mining equipment manufacturer MacLean Engineering to convert its current mining fleet to an electric fleet.

Accordingly, MacLean will supply a fleet consisting of 30 EV graders, which will be equipped with Fortescue’s Zero Power battery systems, to Fortescue’s mining operations in Western Australia. As a result, this equipment will constitute the first battery electric graders for surface mining, enabling Fortescue to decarbonize its surface mining operations. The first delivery is expected to be completed in 2026, with the full battery electric fleet aiming to be operational in 2029.

In September this year, the Australian miner had also signed a US$2.8 billion green equipment partnership with Switzerland-based construction equipment manufacturer Liebherr for zero emission mining solutions, as SteelOrbis reported previously.


