 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Rio...

Rio Tinto suspends activities at Simandou after fatal incident

Monday, 16 February 2026 15:26:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Australian miner Rio Tinto has announced that it has paused activities at its Simandou iron ore project in Guinea following a fatal incident involving a contract worker.

The company confirmed that the worker died on February 14, 2026, at the Simandou site. Emergency response procedures were activated immediately and the relevant authorities were notified. Work at the affected area has been suspended while investigations are under way.

Rio Tinto emphasized that safety remains its top priority and that all necessary reviews will be conducted before work resumes. Further updates are expected once investigations conclude.

At full operational capacity, Simandou’s two mining hubs are designed to ship up to 120 million mt of high-grade iron ore annually.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Guinea West Africa Mining Rio Tinto 

Similar articles

Rio Tinto accelerates readiness for Simandou’s inaugural shipment

21 Oct | Steel News

SimFer targets first iron ore shipment from Simandou project in Nov 2025

19 Sep | Steel News

Guinea presses Rio Tinto and Baowu to build processing facilities for Simandou project

10 Sep | Steel News

Rio Tinto halts Simandou operations after fatality, impact on project unclear

25 Aug | Steel News

Rio Tinto may begin iron ore shipments from Simandou in Nov

19 May | Steel News

Simandou iron ore project expected to reach full capacity in second year

06 Feb | Steel News

Rio Tinto halts Simandou project amid fatal accident

29 Oct | Steel News

Rio Tinto orders mining equipment from China’s XCMG for Simandou project

16 Aug | Steel News

Rio Tinto’s Simandou iron ore project in Guinea nearly 50% completed

30 May | Steel News

Rio Tinto and AtkinsRéalis partner for Simandou iron ore project in Guinea

22 Dec | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

DRI
Dimensions:  9 - 16 mm
SUEZ STEEL CO.
View Offer
HBI
Dimensions:  110 mm
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer
Lumps
Dimensions:  0 mm
Iron Ore: %62
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer