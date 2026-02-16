Rio Tinto suspends activities at Simandou after fatal incident

Australian miner Rio Tinto has announced that it has paused activities at its Simandou iron ore project in Guinea following a fatal incident involving a contract worker.

The company confirmed that the worker died on February 14, 2026, at the Simandou site. Emergency response procedures were activated immediately and the relevant authorities were notified. Work at the affected area has been suspended while investigations are under way.

Rio Tinto emphasized that safety remains its top priority and that all necessary reviews will be conducted before work resumes. Further updates are expected once investigations conclude.

At full operational capacity, Simandou’s two mining hubs are designed to ship up to 120 million mt of high-grade iron ore annually.