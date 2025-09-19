SimFer targets first iron ore shipment from Simandou project in Nov 2025

SimFer, a joint venture between Australian miner Rio Tinto, the Guinean government, and the Chalco Iron Ore Holdings (CIOH) consortium led by Chinalco, has confirmed that its long-awaited Simandou iron ore project is on track to deliver its first shipment in November 2025.

The announcement came as part of the third quarter 2025 project update, which highlighted significant progress across rail, port, and mine infrastructure.

Infrastructure progress

According to the report, 72 km of rail spur track was completed this quarter, connecting the Simandou mine site to the main TransGuinéen railway junction at Kérouané.

Meanwhile, civil works are advancing rapidly at the Winning Consortium Simandou (WCS) port, with the TSV trestle access completed and ready for conveyor installation.

Additionally, infrastructure construction remains on schedule, despite a particularly severe rainy season.

Safety and incident response

Chris Aitchison, managing director of SimFer, emphasized that safety remains the company’s top priority. “Despite challenges, we have stayed on track… The loss of our colleague in August is a powerful reminder of why safety must remain SimFer’s absolute priority,” Aitchison added.

This follows a tragic incident in August 2025, when a contractor employee lost their life at the mine site, leading to a temporary suspension of operations by Rio Tinto, as SteelOrbis reported previously.

Ramp-up plan

Following the initial shipment in November 2025, SimFer plans to ramp up production to full capacity over a 30-month period. During this time, iron ore will be exported through WCS port while construction of the dedicated SimFer port is completed.