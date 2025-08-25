Rio Tinto halts Simandou operations after fatality, impact on project unclear

Australia-based miner Rio Tinto has announced the suspension of operations at its Simandou iron ore project in Nzérékoré, Guinea, following a tragic incident at the SimFer mine site, which resulted in the death of a contractor’s employee.

The company stated that it is working with the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident and pledged to provide full support to those affected. Rio Tinto emphasized that ensuring a safe work environment remains its top priority.

Operations paused, impact on project unknown

All activities at the SimFer mine site are currently suspended. However, Rio Tinto has not disclosed further details or confirmed whether the incident will delay the project’s timeline.

The company had previously planned to begin iron ore shipments from Simandou in November 2025, a key milestone for one of the world’s largest iron ore developments.

Simandou: the world’s largest untapped iron ore mine

The Simandou project is considered to be the world’s largest untapped iron ore reserve, with a targeted output of 120 million metric tons per year once fully operational.

The project is divided into four blocks:

Blocks 1 & 2: controlled by the Winning Consortium Simandou (WCS).

Blocks 3 & 4: jointly held by Rio Tinto and Chalco Iron Ore Holdings (China).

This large-scale development is seen as crucial for the global iron ore market, particularly as demand for high-grade ore continues to rise.