Rio Tinto orders mining equipment from China’s XCMG for Simandou project

Friday, 16 August 2024 14:37:40 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Rio Tinto Simfer, a joint venture between Australia-based miner Rio Tinto, Chalco Iron Ore Holdings (CIOH) and the Guinean government, has inked a contract worth about RMB 800 million ($111.66 million) with China-based heavy machinery manufacturer Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG) for the supply of mining equipment for its Simandou iron ore project in Guinea, according to a statement released by the latter.

Within the scope of the deal, XCMG will provide a new and complete set of 230-ton mining trucks, along with 350-horsepower and 550-horsepower large mining graders to the company, contributing to the development of the world’s largest untapped iron ore mine.


