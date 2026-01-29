Algeria ships first iron ore from Gara Djebilet mine to be processed for Tosyali Algerie

Algeria has transported the first shipment of iron ore extracted from the Gara Djebilet mine in Tindouf Province, marking a key milestone for the country’s long-planned mineral export strategy, according to local media reports.

The initial shipment from the mine of Algerian state-owned Feraal amounting to approximately 1,450 mt of iron ore was moved from the mine site and forwarded toward processing and industrial hubs in Béchar for initial processing before being transported to Algeria-based steel producer Tosyalı Algerie’s complex in Bethioua, Oran.

The cargo is being shipped over the strategic Béchar-Tindouf-Gara Djebilet railway, a nearly 950-kilometre heavy-haul line designed to link the vast mine with northern industrial centers and export routes. The railway has entered testing and operational runs, representing a critical logistics artery for heavy mining freight.

Industrial significance and export prospects

The Gara Djebilet deposit is one of the largest iron ore reserves globally, with estimated reserves in the billions of metric tons, and is part of Algeria’s strategy to diversify its economy beyond hydrocarbons.

Once fully operational, the mine and rail link are expected to support significant ore flows to domestic processing plants, strengthen local steel production capacity, and open export opportunities via Mediterranean ports.

Officials have highlighted that the first shipment not only demonstrates the operational launch of mining infrastructure but also reflects Algeria’s broader ambitions for industrial value creation and economic sovereignty.

The successful movement of iron ore from Gara Djebilet, decades after the deposit was first discovered, is being described as a turning point for Algeria’s mining sector and a step toward establishing the country as a significant producer and exporter of iron ore and steel-related materials.