Fenix Resources’ iron ore output up 51.8 percent in Oct-Dec FY 2025-26

Australia-based Fenix Resources Limited has published its quarterly report for the three months ending December 31, 2025. In the given quarter, the company produced approximately 1.06 million wmt of iron ore, up by 51.8 percent year on year.

The company shipped 354,300 wmt of iron ore from its Iron Ridge Project in Western Australia, remaining relatively stable compared to the same period last year. The Shine mine shipped 475,500 wmt of iron ore, while Beebyn-W11, which commenced production in June 2025, achieved its nameplate production capacity and shipped 411,600 wmt of iron ore.

Fenix’s total shipments reached 1.24 million wmt, up 109.1 percent year on year, including 421,600 wmt of lumps and 819,800 wmt of fines in 21 shipments.

The company has revised its guidance upwards to 4.2-4.8 million wmt of total iron ore sales for the financial year 2025-26, compared to 4.0-4.4 million wmt before.