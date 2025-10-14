Rio Tinto’s iron ore output in Pilbara remains stable in Q3

Australia-based miner Rio Tinto has announced its production results for the third quarter ending September 30 of the current calendar year.

In the third quarter, the company’s iron ore production from its Pilbara operations in Western Australia remained stable both year on year and quarter on quarter at 84.1 million mt. In the given quarter, the company’s iron ore shipments from its Pilbara operations amounted to 84.3 million mt, remaining stable year on year and up by six percent compared to the previous quarter.



In the first nine months of the year, Rio Tinto’s iron ore production from its Pilbara operations decreased by 1.6 percent year on year to 237.6 million mt, while its iron ore shipments in the same period totaled 235 million mt, falling by 3.3 percent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Rio Tinto’s Pilbara iron ore shipments in 2025 are expected to be at the lower end of 323-338 million mt, due to four cyclones in the first quarter.