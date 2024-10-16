Rio Tinto’s iron ore production and shipments rise in Q3

Australia-based miner Rio Tinto has announced its operational results for the third quarter and the first nine months this year.

In the given quarter of the current year, the company’s iron ore production from its Pilbara operations in Western Australia increased by 0.7 percent year on year and was up by 5.7 percent quarter on quarter to 84.1 million mt. In the given quarter, the company’s iron ore shipments from its Pilbara operations amounted to 84.5 million mt, rising by 0.7 percent year on year and up by 5.2 percent compared to the previous quarter.

In the first nine months, Rio Tinto’s iron ore production from its Pilbara operations decreased by one percent year on year to 241.5 million mt, while its iron ore shipments in the same period totaled 242.9 million mt, falling by one percent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Rio Tinto’s Pilbara iron ore shipments in 2024 are expected to be in the range of 323-338 million mt, unchanged from the previous guidance. This guidance remains subject to the timing of approvals for planned mining areas and weather impacts.