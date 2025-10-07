 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Robe...

Robe River JV to develop new iron ore deposits at West Angelas mine

Tuesday, 07 October 2025 12:31:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Australia-based miner Rio Tinto has announced that, together with joint-venture partners Japan-based Mitsui & Co. and Nippon Steel, it will invest $733 million to develop new iron-ore deposits at the West Angelas hub, part of the long-running Robe River Joint Venture in Western Australia’s Pilbara region. Rio Tinto’s investment share will be $389 million.

The project has now received full state and federal approvals and will maintain the hub’s annual 35 million mt capacity, extending its life for years to come. Construction of non-process infrastructure precincts and 22 km of haul roads will begin soon, with first ore targeted for 2027. Ore will be autonomously trucked to the existing West Angelas processing facilities.

About 600 jobs will be created during construction and the project will sustain around 950 full-time positions once operational.

The Robe River JV - comprising Rio Tinto (53 percent), Mitsui Iron Ore (33 percent) and Nippon Steel (14 percent) - operates mines in the Robe Valley.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Mining Investments Production Rio Tinto 

Similar articles

Brazil’s Minerita chooses Metso’s comminution equipment for Brazil iron ore project

03 Oct | Steel News

India’s LMEL sees 25% rise in iron ore output in H1 of FY 2025-26

03 Oct | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price fell from last week

01 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - September 30, 2025

30 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Fortescue partners with Envision Energy on wind project to decarbonize Pilbara operations

30 Sep | Steel News

Nippon Steel acquires 30% stake in Kami iron ore project to secure DR-grade supply

30 Sep | Steel News

Chinese steel mills suspend purchases of BHP's iron ore

30 Sep | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – September 30, 2025 

30 Sep | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - September 29, 2025

29 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – September 29, 2025 

29 Sep | Longs and Billet

Marketplace Offers

DRI
Dimensions:  9 - 16 mm
SUEZ STEEL CO.
View Offer
HBI
Dimensions:  110 mm
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer
Lumps
Dimensions:  0 mm
Iron Ore: %62
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer