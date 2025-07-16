Rio Tinto posts highest Q2 iron ore output for Pilbara since 2018

Australia-based miner Rio Tinto has announced its production results for the second quarter and the first half this year.

In the second quarter of the current year, the company’s iron ore production from its Pilbara operations in Western Australia increased by 5.3 percent year on year and rose by 20.0 percent quarter on quarter to 83.7 million mt. The company achieved its highest Pilbara second quarter production since 2018. In the given quarter, the company’s iron ore shipments from its Pilbara operations amounted to 79.9 million mt, falling by 2.5 percent year on year and up by 13.0 percent compared to the previous quarter.

In the first half of the year, Rio Tinto’s iron ore production from its Pilbara operations decreased by 2.4 percent year on year to 153.5 million mt, while its iron ore shipments in the same period totaled 150.6 million mt, falling by 4.8 percent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Rio Tinto’s Pilbara iron ore shipments in 2025 are expected to be at the lower end of 323-338 million mt, due to four cyclones in the first quarter.

In addition, the board of Rio Tinto has appointed Simon Trott, who is currently chief executive of the iron ore business, to succeed Jakob Stausholm as chief executive, with effect from August 25, 2025. Stausholm will step down as chief executive and from the board of directors upon Mr. Trott assuming the role.