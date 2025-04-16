 |  Login 
Rio Tinto’s iron ore shipments down 9.3 percent in first quarter

Wednesday, 16 April 2025 14:47:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Australia-based miner Rio Tinto has announced its production results for the first quarter this year.

In the first quarter, Rio Tinto’s iron ore production from its Pilbara operations in Western Australia decreased by 19.3 percent quarter on quarter and by 10.5 percent year on year to 69.8 million mt.

In the given quarter, the company’s iron ore shipments from its Pilbara operations amounted to 70.7 million mt, down by 17.4 percent compared to the fourth quarter last year and decreasing by 9.3 percent from the same quarter of the previous year.

The company stated that the first quarter results were heavily affected by weather events, with the total losses from the four cyclones estimated to be around 13 million mt.

Rio Tinto’s Pilbara iron ore shipment guidance for 2025 stands at 323-338 million mt, expected to be closer to the lower end due to the extreme weather events in the first quarter.


