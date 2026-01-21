Rio Tinto achieves record quarterly iron ore output in Pilbara in Q4 2025

Australia-based miner Rio Tinto has announced its production results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2025.

In the given quarter, the company’s iron ore production from its Pilbara operations in Western Australia increased by four percent year on year and was up by seven percent quarter on quarter to 89.7 million mt. In the given quarter, the company’s iron ore shipments from its Pilbara operations amounted to 91.3 million mt, rising by seven percent year on year and up by eight percent compared to the previous quarter.

In 2025, Rio Tinto’s iron ore production from its Pilbara operations came to 327.3 million mt, moving down by 0.2 percent compared to the previous year, while its iron ore shipments from the same operations decreased by 0.7 percent year on year to 326.2 million mt.

The company expects its iron ore shipments from Pilbara to remain stable at 343-366 million mt in 2026.

Simon Trott, Rio Tinto chief executive, said, “We achieved record quarterly iron ore production in the Pilbara, with a strong recovery from the extreme weather interruptions earlier in the year. At Simandou, we celebrated the major milestone of first shipment from the port, a testament to our ability to deliver major growth projects.”