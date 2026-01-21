 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Rio...

Rio Tinto achieves record quarterly iron ore output in Pilbara in Q4 2025

Wednesday, 21 January 2026 15:18:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Australia-based miner Rio Tinto has announced its production results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2025.

In the given quarter, the company’s iron ore production from its Pilbara operations in Western Australia increased by four percent year on year and was up by seven percent quarter on quarter to 89.7 million mt. In the given quarter, the company’s iron ore shipments from its Pilbara operations amounted to 91.3 million mt, rising by seven percent year on year and up by eight percent compared to the previous quarter.

In 2025, Rio Tinto’s iron ore production from its Pilbara operations came to 327.3 million mt, moving down by 0.2 percent compared to the previous year, while its iron ore shipments from the same operations decreased by 0.7 percent year on year to 326.2 million mt.

The company expects its iron ore shipments from Pilbara to remain stable at 343-366 million mt in 2026.

Simon Trott, Rio Tinto chief executive, said, “We achieved record quarterly iron ore production in the Pilbara, with a strong recovery from the extreme weather interruptions earlier in the year. At Simandou, we celebrated the major milestone of first shipment from the port, a testament to our ability to deliver major growth projects.”


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Mining Production Rio Tinto 

Similar articles

Rio Tinto’s iron ore output in Pilbara remains stable in Q3

14 Oct | Steel News

Robe River JV to develop new iron ore deposits at West Angelas mine

07 Oct | Steel News

Rio Tinto posts highest Q2 iron ore output for Pilbara since 2018

16 Jul | Steel News

Rio Tinto receives approvals for Hope Downs 2 iron ore project, unveils massive investment

24 Jun | Steel News

Rio Tinto’s iron ore shipments down 9.3 percent in first quarter

16 Apr | Steel News

Rio Tinto’s iron ore shipments slip in 2024

16 Jan | Steel News

Rio Tinto plans to increase iron ore production by 15 million mt in three years

06 Dec | Steel News

Rio Tinto’s iron ore production and shipments rise in Q3

16 Oct | Steel News

Rio Tinto’s iron ore output and shipments fall in H1

17 Jul | Steel News

Rio Tinto’s iron ore shipments down in first quarter

17 Apr | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

DRI
Dimensions:  9 - 16 mm
SUEZ STEEL CO.
View Offer
HBI
Dimensions:  110 mm
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer
Lumps
Dimensions:  0 mm
Iron Ore: %62
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer