 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > BHP...

BHP to invest in Port Hedland to boost iron ore output

Thursday, 18 September 2025 14:22:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Australian mining giant BHP has approved a A$1.4 billion investment in its Western Australia Iron Ore (WAIO) operations. The expansion centers on constructing a sixth car dumper (CD6) and associated infrastructure at Port Hedland, aiming to sustain iron ore production capacity of more than 305 million metric tons per year from the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2028.

Details of investment

The investment package includes construction of CD6, additional conveyors to support ore movement and port handling upgrades to improve efficiency.

Together, these enhancements will strengthen BHP’s Pilbara iron ore supply chain by boosting capacity, flexibility, and operational resilience.

Project purpose

The CD6 project is designed to maintain WAIO’s over 305 million mt annual production capability, improve ore blending and screening at the port, increase resilience and reliability of BHP’s supply chain and provide long-term flexibility to align with productivity and growth plans

Construction of the project will start in December 2025, with first ore through CD6 expected in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2028.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Mining Investments Production BHP 

Similar articles

Iron ore prices in China in limited range with small negative bias, may edge up

18 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – September 18, 2025 

18 Sep | Longs and Billet

China’s iron ore output down 4.2 percent in January-August 2025

18 Sep | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price is stable on weekly basis

17 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - September 17, 2025

17 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – September 17, 2025 

17 Sep | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - September 16, 2025

16 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – September 16, 2025 

16 Sep | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – September 15, 2025 

15 Sep | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - September 15, 2025

15 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Marketplace Offers

DRI
Dimensions:  9 - 16 mm
SUEZ STEEL CO.
View Offer
HBI
Dimensions:  110 mm
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer
Lumps
Dimensions:  0 mm
Iron Ore: %62
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer