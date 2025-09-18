BHP to invest in Port Hedland to boost iron ore output

Australian mining giant BHP has approved a A$1.4 billion investment in its Western Australia Iron Ore (WAIO) operations. The expansion centers on constructing a sixth car dumper (CD6) and associated infrastructure at Port Hedland, aiming to sustain iron ore production capacity of more than 305 million metric tons per year from the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2028.

Details of investment

The investment package includes construction of CD6, additional conveyors to support ore movement and port handling upgrades to improve efficiency.

Together, these enhancements will strengthen BHP’s Pilbara iron ore supply chain by boosting capacity, flexibility, and operational resilience.

Project purpose

The CD6 project is designed to maintain WAIO’s over 305 million mt annual production capability, improve ore blending and screening at the port, increase resilience and reliability of BHP’s supply chain and provide long-term flexibility to align with productivity and growth plans

Construction of the project will start in December 2025, with first ore through CD6 expected in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2028.