 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > MinRes...

MinRes transitions Port of Ashburton operations fully to natural gas

Friday, 19 December 2025 16:17:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Western Australian mining services company Mineral Resources (MinRes) has announced that its port operations at the Port of Ashburton are now operating entirely on natural gas. The transition represents a key milestone in MinRes’ strategy to reduce emissions while improving the efficiency and resilience of its export infrastructure.

Strategic role in Onslow iron ore supply chain

The Port of Ashburton, located around 150 kilometers from the Ken’s Bore iron ore mine site in Western Australia’s Pilbara region, plays a critical role in the Onslow iron ore supply chain.

Iron ore produced by the project is transported to the port and loaded onto purpose-built 20,000-ton transhippers, which then carry the material offshore for transfer to bulk carriers. Reliable and efficient energy supply at the port is therefore essential to maintaining uninterrupted export operations.

Gas infrastructure enables diesel phase-out

MinRes stated that the port’s energy system includes a 14 MW gas-fired power station, which has now been connected to the Wheatstone Ashburton West gas pipeline. This connection has enabled the complete transition from diesel to natural gas for port operations.

According to MinRes, the shift to natural gas is expected to deliver a substantial reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, while also streamlining logistics and improving operational reliability.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Mining Decarbonization 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - December 19, 2025

19 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - December 19, 2025 

19 Dec | Longs and Billet

India: Iron ore and pellet exports jump 27 percent m-o-m in November 2025

19 Dec | Steel News

Brazil-China iron ore freight rate posts sharp decline

19 Dec | Steel News

Iron ore prices in China boosted by better demand, further rises difficult

18 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - December 18, 2025 

18 Dec | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - December 17, 2025

17 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

India's iron ore production rises just 0.5 percent in first 8 months of fiscal year even as crude steel output jumps 11 ...

17 Dec | Steel News

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down 3.6 percent in November 2025 from October

17 Dec | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - December 17, 2025 

17 Dec | Longs and Billet

Marketplace Offers

DRI
Dimensions:  9 - 16 mm
SUEZ STEEL CO.
View Offer
HBI
Dimensions:  110 mm
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer
Lumps
Dimensions:  0 mm
Iron Ore: %62
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer