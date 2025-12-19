MinRes transitions Port of Ashburton operations fully to natural gas

Western Australian mining services company Mineral Resources (MinRes) has announced that its port operations at the Port of Ashburton are now operating entirely on natural gas. The transition represents a key milestone in MinRes’ strategy to reduce emissions while improving the efficiency and resilience of its export infrastructure.

Strategic role in Onslow iron ore supply chain

The Port of Ashburton, located around 150 kilometers from the Ken’s Bore iron ore mine site in Western Australia’s Pilbara region, plays a critical role in the Onslow iron ore supply chain.

Iron ore produced by the project is transported to the port and loaded onto purpose-built 20,000-ton transhippers, which then carry the material offshore for transfer to bulk carriers. Reliable and efficient energy supply at the port is therefore essential to maintaining uninterrupted export operations.

Gas infrastructure enables diesel phase-out

MinRes stated that the port’s energy system includes a 14 MW gas-fired power station, which has now been connected to the Wheatstone Ashburton West gas pipeline. This connection has enabled the complete transition from diesel to natural gas for port operations.

According to MinRes, the shift to natural gas is expected to deliver a substantial reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, while also streamlining logistics and improving operational reliability.