 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Fenix...

Fenix Resources’ iron ore output rises in Sept quarter, with Beebyn-W11 in operation

Thursday, 16 October 2025 15:02:55 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Australia-based Fenix Resources Limited has published its quarterly report for the three months ending September 30 this year. In the given quarter, the company produced approximately 964,200 wmt of iron ore, up by 107.2 percent year on year.

The company shipped 354,300 wmt of iron ore from its Iron Ridge Project in Western Australia, up 2.4 percent compared to the same period last year. The Shine mine shipped 414,600 wmt of iron ore, while Beebyn-W11 - which commenced production in June and shipped in August - recorded its maiden shipments totaling 116,500 wmt.

Fenix’s total shipments reached 885,400 wmt, up 156 percent year on year and 16.5 percent quarter on quarter, including 466,800 wmt of lumps and 418,700 wmt of fines in 15 shipments.

The company maintained its guidance of 4.0-4.4 million mt of total iron ore sales for the financial year 2025-26.

A key strategic milestone during the quarter was Fenix securing exclusive 30-year mining rights to the 290 million mt Weld Range Iron Ore Project under a transformational partnership with China Baowu Steel Group, as previously reported by SteelOrbis. The deal is expected to extend Fenix’s mine life and expand capacity to 6 million mt per year, with collaboration targeting up to 10 million mt of exports annually.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Mining Production 

Similar articles

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – October 16, 2025 

16 Oct | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - October 15, 2025

15 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – October 15, 2025 

15 Oct | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - October 14, 2025

14 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Rio Tinto’s iron ore output in Pilbara remains stable in Q3

14 Oct | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – October 14, 2025 

14 Oct | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s iron ore imports down 7.3 percent in January-August 2025

14 Oct | Steel News

Salzgitter and Oldendorff partner to cut iron ore shipping emissions by 20%

14 Oct | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price increases in two weeks

13 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - October 13, 2025

13 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Marketplace Offers

DRI
Dimensions:  9 - 16 mm
SUEZ STEEL CO.
View Offer
HBI
Dimensions:  110 mm
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer
Lumps
Dimensions:  0 mm
Iron Ore: %62
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer