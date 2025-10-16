Fenix Resources’ iron ore output rises in Sept quarter, with Beebyn-W11 in operation

Australia-based Fenix Resources Limited has published its quarterly report for the three months ending September 30 this year. In the given quarter, the company produced approximately 964,200 wmt of iron ore, up by 107.2 percent year on year.

The company shipped 354,300 wmt of iron ore from its Iron Ridge Project in Western Australia, up 2.4 percent compared to the same period last year. The Shine mine shipped 414,600 wmt of iron ore, while Beebyn-W11 - which commenced production in June and shipped in August - recorded its maiden shipments totaling 116,500 wmt.

Fenix’s total shipments reached 885,400 wmt, up 156 percent year on year and 16.5 percent quarter on quarter, including 466,800 wmt of lumps and 418,700 wmt of fines in 15 shipments.

The company maintained its guidance of 4.0-4.4 million mt of total iron ore sales for the financial year 2025-26.