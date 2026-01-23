Fortescue records highest-ever first-half iron ore shipments in H1 FY 2025-26

Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group has announced its operational results for the second quarter and first half ended December 31 of the financial year 2025-26.

In the second quarter, the company’s iron ore shipments rose by one percent compared to the first quarter and by two percent on year-on-year basis to 50.5 million mt, while it mined 61.4 million mt of iron ore, rising by two percent quarter on quarter and declining by one percent year on year.

In the first half, Fortescue’s iron ore shipments moved up by three percent year on year to 100.2 million mt, the highest first half shipments in the company’s history, while it mined 121.5 million mt of iron ore, increasing by two percent compared to the same period of the previous financial year.

Additionally, Fortescue’s iron ore shipment guidance for the financial year 2025-26 stands at 195-205 million mt, including 10-12 million mt from Iron Bridge.