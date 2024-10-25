Fortescue’s iron ore shipments up in September quarter

Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group has announced its operational results for the first quarter ended September 30 of the financial year 2024-25.

In the given quarter, the company’s iron ore shipments fell by 11.0 percent quarter on quarter and rose by four percent year on year to 47.7 million mt, while it mined 57.1 million mt of iron ore, dropping by three percent compared to the previous quarter and moving up by two percent from the same quarter of the previous financial year, due to the strong performance at Iron Bridge.

Additionally, Fortescue’s iron ore shipment guidance for the financial year 2024-25 stands at 190-200 million mt, including 5-9 million mt from Iron Bridge.