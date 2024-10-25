 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Fortescue’s...

Fortescue’s iron ore shipments up in September quarter

Friday, 25 October 2024 15:26:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group has announced its operational results for the first quarter ended September 30 of the financial year 2024-25.

In the given quarter, the company’s iron ore shipments fell by 11.0 percent quarter on quarter and rose by four percent year on year to 47.7 million mt, while it mined 57.1 million mt of iron ore, dropping by three percent compared to the previous quarter and moving up by two percent from the same quarter of the previous financial year, due to the strong performance at Iron Bridge.

Additionally, Fortescue’s iron ore shipment guidance for the financial year 2024-25 stands at 190-200 million mt, including 5-9 million mt from Iron Bridge.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Mining Production Fortescue 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - October 25, 2024

25 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Anglo American posts slightly higher iron ore output for Jan-Sept

25 Oct | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – October 25, 2024 

25 Oct | Longs and Billet

Sweden’s LKAB delays fossil-free sponge iron production in Kiruna to 2040s

25 Oct | Steel News

Iron ore in China fluctuates at below $100/mt CFR

24 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Australia’s Arrow Minerals inks deal with Baosteel for iron ore sales from Simandou project

24 Oct | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – October 24, 2024

24 Oct | Longs and Billet

Canadian iron ore production up 8.4 percent in August from July

24 Oct | Steel News

India’s NMDC raises local iron ore prices for second time in October

23 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - October 23, 2024

23 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials