 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Fortescue’s...

Fortescue’s iron ore production and shipments up in Q3 FY 2024-25

Tuesday, 29 April 2025 14:40:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group has announced its operational results for the third quarter ended March 31 of the financial year 2024-25.

In the third quarter, the company’s iron ore shipments dropped by seven percent compared to the second quarter and rose by six percent on year-on-year basis to 46.1 million mt, while it mined 55.5 million mt of iron ore, dropping by 10.0 percent quarter on quarter and increasing by 19.0 percent year on year.

Additionally, Fortescue’s iron ore shipment guidance for the financial year 2024-25 stands at 190-200 million mt, including 5-9 million mt from Iron Bridge.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Mining Production Fortescue 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - April 29, 2025

29 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – April 29, 2025 

29 Apr | Longs and Billet

British Steel to keep BFs running with raw material deliveries

29 Apr | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - April 28, 2025

28 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – April 28, 2025 

28 Apr | Longs and Billet

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price shows small increase from last week

25 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

India mines ministry launches initiative to frame indigenous iron ore price index

25 Apr | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - April 25, 2025

25 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Anglo American achieves record iron ore output at Minas Rio in Q1

25 Apr | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – April 25, 2025 

25 Apr | Longs and Billet