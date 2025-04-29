Fortescue’s iron ore production and shipments up in Q3 FY 2024-25

Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group has announced its operational results for the third quarter ended March 31 of the financial year 2024-25.

In the third quarter, the company’s iron ore shipments dropped by seven percent compared to the second quarter and rose by six percent on year-on-year basis to 46.1 million mt, while it mined 55.5 million mt of iron ore, dropping by 10.0 percent quarter on quarter and increasing by 19.0 percent year on year.

Additionally, Fortescue’s iron ore shipment guidance for the financial year 2024-25 stands at 190-200 million mt, including 5-9 million mt from Iron Bridge.