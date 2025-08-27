 |  Login 
Fortescue reports lower net profit and revenues for FY 2024-25

Wednesday, 27 August 2025 16:07:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group has announced its financial and operational results for the financial year 2024-25 ended on June 30.

In the given financial year, the company’s net profit amounted to US$3.37 billion, dropping by 41.0 percent compared to the previous financial year, reflecting the decrease in EBITDA, while its sales revenue amounted to US$15.54 billion, down by 15.0 percent year on year. In addition, Fortescue’s EBITDA decreased by 26.0 percent year on year to US$7.94 billion in the given period.

In the financial year 2024-25, Fortescue mined 238.9 million wet mt of iron ore, up by 10.0 percent, while it shipped 198.4 million wmt of iron ore during the same financial year, four percent higher than in the previous financial year.

Fortescue’s iron ore shipment guidance for the financial year 2025-26 stands at 195-205 million mt, including 10-12 million mt from Iron Bridge.


