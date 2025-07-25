Fortescue’s iron ore production and shipments up in FY 2024-25

Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group has announced its operational results for the fourth quarter and the whole financial year 2024-25 ended June 30.

In the given quarter, the company’s iron ore shipments grew by 20.0 percent quarter on quarter and by three percent year on year to 55.2 million mt. while it mined 64.3 million mt of iron ore, rising by 16.0 percent quarter on quarter and by nine percent year on year.

In the financial year 2024-25, Fortescue’s iron ore shipments amounted to 198.4 million mt, increasing by four percent from 191.6 million mt recorded in the previous financial year, while its iron ore production advanced by 10.0 percent year on year to 238.9 million mt.

Fortescue’s iron ore shipment guidance for the financial year 2025-26 stands at 195-205 million mt, including 10-12 million mt from Iron Bridge.