 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Fortescue’s...

Fortescue’s iron ore production and shipments up in Q1 FY 2025-26

Friday, 24 October 2025 16:00:40 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group has announced its operational results for the first quarter ended September 30 of the financial year 2025-26.

In the given quarter, the company’s iron ore shipments fell by 10.0 percent quarter on quarter and grew by four percent year on year to 49.7 million mt, while it mined 60.1 million mt of iron ore, dropping by seven percent quarter on quarter and rising by five percent year on year.

Fortescue’s iron ore shipment guidance for the financial year 2025-26 stands at 195-205 million mt, including 10-12 million mt from Iron Bridge.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Mining Production Fortescue 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - October 24, 2025

24 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – October 24, 2025 

24 Oct | Longs and Billet

Iron ore in China edges up amid firm demand, hopes for rebound in steel

23 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – October 23, 2025 

23 Oct | Longs and Billet

China’s iron ore output down 3.8 percent in January-September 2025

23 Oct | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - October 22, 2025

22 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

BHP Billiton’s iron ore output decreases in Q1 FY2025-26

22 Oct | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – October 22, 2025 

22 Oct | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - October 21, 2025

21 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 9.6 percent in September 2025 from August

21 Oct | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

DRI
Dimensions:  9 - 16 mm
SUEZ STEEL CO.
View Offer
HBI
Dimensions:  110 mm
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer
Lumps
Dimensions:  0 mm
Iron Ore: %62
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer