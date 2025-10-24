Fortescue’s iron ore production and shipments up in Q1 FY 2025-26

Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group has announced its operational results for the first quarter ended September 30 of the financial year 2025-26.

In the given quarter, the company’s iron ore shipments fell by 10.0 percent quarter on quarter and grew by four percent year on year to 49.7 million mt, while it mined 60.1 million mt of iron ore, dropping by seven percent quarter on quarter and rising by five percent year on year.

Fortescue’s iron ore shipment guidance for the financial year 2025-26 stands at 195-205 million mt, including 10-12 million mt from Iron Bridge.