BHP Billiton’s iron ore output decreases in Q1 FY2025-26

Australian miner BHP Billiton has announced its production results for the first quarter ending September 30 of the financial year 2025-26.

The company’s iron ore production in the given period decreased by 0.8 percent year on year to 64.08 million mt, while down by 8.8 percent compared to the previous quarter. BHP Billiton said that it expects its iron ore production to range between 258 million mt and 269 million mt for the financial year 2025-26, remaining unchanged.

In the first three months, BHP Billiton’s metallurgical coal production in total decreased by 5.5 percent quarter on quarter to 4.86 million mt, while the production recorded a 7.7 percent year-on-year increase supported by strong mining rates at Broadmeadow and increased stripping at the open cut mines. The producer has kept its guidance for metallurgical coal production for the financial year 2025-26 at 18-20 million mt, though it also reported that, due to market conditions and the unsustainable impact of the Queensland government’s coal royalties on business returns, Saraji South, part of the Saraji mine complex, will be placed into a period of care and maintenance from November 2025.

Mike Henry, CEO of BHP Billiton, stated that, with momentum from the current quarter, they are on track to deliver on full-year guidance and are making progress on their growth pipeline across Australia and the Americas.