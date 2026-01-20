BHP Billiton’s iron ore output up 2.3 percent in H1 FY 2025-26

Australian miner BHP Billiton has announced its production results for the first half year ending December 31 of the financial year 2025-26.

The company’s iron ore production in the given period increased by 2.3 percent year on year to 133.8 million mt. BHP Billiton said that it expects its iron ore production to range between 258 million mt and 269 million mt for the financial year 2025-26, remaining unchanged.

In the July-December period of the 2025-26 financial year, BHP Billiton’s metallurgical coal production in total went up by 2.3 percent year on year to 9.16 million mt. The producer has kept its guidance for metallurgical coal production for the financial year 2025-26 at 18-20 million mt.

BHP stated that it delivered another half of very strong performance, recording operational milestones across its iron ore assets. According to BHP, this performance was achieved safely and supported by a positive pricing environment, with iron ore prices increasing by four percent year on year.

BHP reported that, within its iron ore operations, Western Australia Iron Ore (WAIO) achieved record first-half production and shipments, positioning the business well ahead of the typically wet third quarter. The company noted that volumes from Samarco increased following strong operational performance at the second concentrator after its restart at the end of the first half of the 2025-26 financial year.

Commenting on market conditions, BHP stated that China’s commodity demand remains resilient, supported by targeted policy measures and solid export activity, although momentum moderated in the second half of the calendar year 2025, particularly in construction, manufacturing and infrastructure investment. According to BHP, India continues to emerge as a key engine of demand, with strong domestic activity sustaining steel consumption. The company added that global economic growth in 2026 is forecast at around three percent, providing a constructive backdrop for iron ore demand.

BHP concluded that it enters the second half of the financial year with strong operating momentum in iron ore, underpinned by reliable operations and disciplined capital allocation.