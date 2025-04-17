BHP Billiton’s iron ore output reaches record level in July-March FY 2024-25

Australian miner BHP Billiton has announced its production results for the first nine months ended March 31 of the financial year 2024-2025.

The company’s iron ore production in the given period increased by one percent year on year to a record 192.6 million mt. The increase is as a result of continued strong supply chain performance, while it was partially offset by the impact of tropical cyclones and storms. In the third quarter alone, its iron ore production totaled 61.8 million mt.

BHP Billiton said that it expects its iron ore production to range between 255 million mt and 265.5 million mt for the financial year 2024-25, remaining unchanged from the previous forecast.

In the first nine months, BHP Billiton’s metallurgical coal production decreased by 26.0 percent year on year to 12.9 million mt. Production in the third quarter totaled 3.9 million mt, down by 11.3 percent compared to the previous quarter, affected by significant wet weather conditions. BHP has maintained its guidance for metallurgical coal production for the financial year 2024-2025 at 16.5-19 million mt.

Mike Henry, CEO of BHP, said, “Despite the limited direct impact of tariffs on BHP, the implication of slower economic growth and a fragmented trading environment could be more significant.”