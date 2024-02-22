﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

BHP Billiton posts lower net profit for H1 FY 2023-24, targets higher iron ore output

Thursday, 22 February 2024 14:49:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Australian mining company BHP Billiton has announced its financial results for the first half ended December 31 of the financial year 2023-24.

Accordingly, BHP Billiton has posted a net profit of US$1.7 billion for the first half of the financial year 2023-24, down from a net profit of US$7.12 billion in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, while the company’s revenues increased by 5.9 percent year on year to US$27.23 billion. Meanwhile, BHP Billiton reported an EBITDA of US$13.9 billion for the first half, while its EBITDA margin was at 53.3 percent.

The company expects its iron ore production at Western Australia Iron Ore business to be in the range of 282-294 million mt in the financial year 2023-24. BHP is also studying options for growing the Western Australia Iron Ore business up to an annual 330 million mt. The company expects to complete these studies in 2025.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Mining Fin. Reports Production BHP 

Similar articles

Iron ore price drops to $120/mt CFR after holiday amid high stocks, poor demand

22 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Kumba Iron Ore reports higher net profit and sales revenues in 2023

22 Feb | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - February 22, 2024

22 Feb | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - February 21, 2024

21 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Metinvest’s pig iron and crude steel output down in 2023

21 Feb | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - February 21, 2024

21 Feb | Longs and Billet

Canadian iron ore production up 10.1 percent in December

20 Feb | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines

20 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - February 20, 2024

20 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – February 20, 2024 

20 Feb | Longs and Billet