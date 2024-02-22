BHP Billiton posts lower net profit for H1 FY 2023-24, targets higher iron ore output

Thursday, 22 February 2024 14:49:05 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Australian mining company BHP Billiton has announced its financial results for the first half ended December 31 of the financial year 2023-24.

Accordingly, BHP Billiton has posted a net profit of US$1.7 billion for the first half of the financial year 2023-24, down from a net profit of US$7.12 billion in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, while the company’s revenues increased by 5.9 percent year on year to US$27.23 billion. Meanwhile, BHP Billiton reported an EBITDA of US$13.9 billion for the first half, while its EBITDA margin was at 53.3 percent.

The company expects its iron ore production at Western Australia Iron Ore business to be in the range of 282-294 million mt in the financial year 2023-24. BHP is also studying options for growing the Western Australia Iron Ore business up to an annual 330 million mt. The company expects to complete these studies in 2025.