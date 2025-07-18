BHP increases iron ore production guidance for FY 2025-26

Australian miner BHP Billiton has announced its operational results for the full financial year 2024-25 ended June 30.

The company’s iron ore production in the given period rose by 1.2 percent year on year to 263.0 million mt. In the April-June period this year, BHP Billiton produced 70.3 million mt of iron ore, up by 1.6 percent compared to same period of the previous financial year, reflecting record production at Western Australia Iron Ore (WAIO). WAIO delivered another full year production record of 257 million mt and record shipments.

The company also stated that it expects its iron ore production to increase to 258-269 million mt for the 2025-26 financial year.

In the full financial year, BHP Billiton’s metallurgical coal production decreased by 19.2 percent year on year to 18.0 million mt. Production is expected to be in the range of 16.5-19 million mt in the 2025-26 financial year.