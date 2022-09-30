Tosyalı Algerie to build unit to process iron ore from Gara Djebilet mine

Friday, 30 September 2022 10:57:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Algerian Ministry of Energy and Mines has announced that Algerian steel producer Tosyalı Algerie, a subsidiary of Turkish steelmaker Tosyalı Holding, plans to build an industrial unit for the processing of iron ore from the Gara Djebilet iron ore mine.

During talks between Algerian energy and mines minister Mohammed Arkab, Fuat Tosyalı, chairman of the executive board of Tosyalı Holding, and the CEOs of Manadjim El Djazair Group and FERAAL, the participants focused on the state of cooperation between companies in the mining sector and the Tosyali Group as well as partnership and investment opportunities, in particular the use of iron ore from the Gara Djebilet mine at the Tosyalı steel complex in Béthioua.

Accordingly, it was decided to prepare a technical and commercial study relating to the construction of an industrial unit for the processing of iron ore from the Gara Djebilet mine.