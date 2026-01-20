 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China...

China receives first iron ore from Guinea’s Simandou mine, reducing dependence on Australia and Brazil

Tuesday, 20 January 2026 12:26:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

China has received its first shipment of iron ore from the Simandou mine in Guinea, marking a significant step in the country’s strategy to secure long-term iron ore supplies, according to a report by Reuters.

China Baowu Steel Group stated that the bulk carrier Winning Youth, carrying nearly 200,000 mt of iron ore, arrived at Majishan port in Zhejiang Province on January 17 after a 46-day voyage. The cargo departed the Port of Morebaya in Guinea in early December 2025, representing the first delivery of Simandou iron ore to China. A second shipment is reported to have left Guinea in late December 2025.

Simandou project underpins supply security strategy

Simandou is one of the world’s largest undeveloped iron ore deposits, with a planned annual production capacity of 120 million mt and an iron content of around 65 percent Fe, positioning it as a key source of high-grade ore for the global steel industry.

The project consists of four mining blocks and includes investors such as Rio Tinto, China-owned Chalco, and the Winning Consortium Simandou. China Baowu holds a strategic stake in the project following a shareholding transfer.

The importance of Simandou to China’s raw material strategy was underscored by the attendance of Vice Premier Liu Guozhong at the mine’s commissioning ceremony in November.

Reducing reliance on traditional suppliers

The arrival of Simandou ore highlights China’s ongoing efforts to reduce its heavy dependence on Australia and Brazil, which together currently account for around 80 percent of the country’s iron ore imports.

In parallel with supply diversification, China has taken structural measures to improve its procurement position. In 2022, it established China Mineral Resources Group to centralize iron ore purchasing and strengthen its negotiating leverage with global miners.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat China Southeast Asia Steelmaking Baowu 

Similar articles

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price shows sharp decline in one week

21 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

BHP Billiton’s iron ore output up 2.3 percent in H1 FY 2025-26

20 Jan | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - January 20, 2026

20 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - January 20, 2026 

20 Jan | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - January 19, 2026

19 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - January 19, 2026 

19 Jan | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - January 16, 2026

16 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 6.7 percent in Dec 2025 from Nov

16 Jan | Steel News

DR Congo government outlines $29 billion iron ore development under MIFOR project

16 Jan | Steel News

S. Arabia’s Hadeed partners with Bahri to explore iron ore shipping solutions

16 Jan | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

DRI
Dimensions:  9 - 16 mm
SUEZ STEEL CO.
View Offer
HBI
Dimensions:  110 mm
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer
Lumps
Dimensions:  0 mm
Iron Ore: %62
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer