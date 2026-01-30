 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Liberia...

Liberia approves mineral development extension for ArcelorMittal to 2050

Friday, 30 January 2026 14:37:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The government of Liberia has ratified an amended mineral development agreement (MDA) signed with Luxembourg-headquartered steel producer ArcelorMittal, extending the duration of the agreement until 2050, with an option for a further 25-year renewal, the producer announced.

The agreement coincides with the recent inauguration of ArcelorMittal’s iron ore concentration facility at Tokadeh in Nimba County. ArcelorMittal stated that the new concentrator represents the core element of its $1.8 billion expansion program in Liberia, bringing the company’s cumulative investment in the country to $3.5 billion, the largest foreign direct investment in Liberia’s post-war economy.

ArcelorMittal pushes forward its investments in Liberia

According to ArcelorMittal, the expansion project has included substantial upgrades to the rail corridor connecting Tokadeh to Buchanan, improvements to port infrastructure in Buchanan - including the construction of an additional berth - and broader infrastructure investments such as two power plants.

The company stated that the project is nearing completion and is expected to increase iron ore shipments from historical levels of around 5 million mt per annum to 20 million mt in 2026. ArcelorMittal added that the expansion will also improve product quality, enabling the production of higher-grade, higher-value iron ore. In parallel, ArcelorMittal confirmed that feasibility studies are underway to assess a further increase in iron ore output beyond 20 million mt.

Railway capacity increased in advance

Under the amended MDA, provisions have been introduced for a multi-user framework governing access to the rail infrastructure. According to the government of Liberia, third-party users seeking access to the railway will be required to invest in infrastructure expansion to meet their own transport requirements. ArcelorMittal stated that it is currently expanding rail capacity to enable the transport of up to 30 million mt of iron ore annually, should the feasibility studies support an expansion beyond 20 million mt. The company noted that the additional railway capacity being developed will be reserved for its own use.

Amendment includes $200 million payment to Liberian government

Under the terms of the amended MDA, ArcelorMittal will pay $200 million to Liberia in exchange for specific rights granted under the agreement. These include the extension of mining rights and reserved access to the expanded rail capacity financed by the company.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Liberia West Africa Mining ArcelorMittal 

Similar articles

Ebola outbreak delays ArcelorMittal expansion in Liberia

11 Aug | Steel News

ArcelorMittal ships 3 million mt of iron ore from Liberia in Jan-Aug

16 Aug | Steel News

ArcelorMittal launches iron ore production in Liberia

27 Sep | Steel News

Sable Mining Africa acquires 60 percent interest in Salmec Resources

13 Jun | Steel News

ArcelorMittal restarts iron ore mining in Liberia

07 Jun | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - January 30, 2026 

30 Jan | Longs and Billet

Iron ore in China rebounds amid futures rises and expected higher crude steel output

29 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - January 29, 2026 

29 Jan | Longs and Billet

Algeria ships first iron ore from Gara Djebilet mine to be processed for Tosyali Algerie

29 Jan | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - January 28, 2026

28 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Marketplace Offers

DRI
Dimensions:  9 - 16 mm
SUEZ STEEL CO.
View Offer
HBI
Dimensions:  110 mm
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer
Lumps
Dimensions:  0 mm
Iron Ore: %62
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer