﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Rio Tinto’s Simandou iron ore project in Guinea nearly 50% completed

Thursday, 30 May 2024 13:38:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

During an interview, Samuel Gahigi, CEO of Rio Tinto Guinea, a subsidiary of Australia-based miner Rio Tinto, has stated that 30-40 percent of the Simandou iron ore project has been completed, according to media reports. 30-35 percent of the necessary infrastructure and 30-40 percent of the construction of railways have been completed.

Mr. Gahigi stated that the project will be commenced by the end of December 2025, on schedule. Meanwhile, the first iron ore from the project is expected to be exported only in 2026 as the railway and the port would not be completed until that year.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Guinea West Africa Mining Rio Tinto 

Similar articles

Iron ore retreats to $115/mt CFR again as demand concerns rise after new announcement

30 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s NMDC to spend $6.02 billion to double iron ore output capacity by 2030-31

30 May | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – May 30, 2024 

30 May | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - May 29, 2024

29 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – May 29, 2024 

29 May | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - May 28, 2024

28 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s NMDC hikes prices of iron ore lumps and fines with immediate effect

28 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – May 28, 2024 

28 May | Longs and Billet

Australia’s Mineral Resources to soon ship first iron ore to China’s Baowu Steel

28 May | Steel News

Iron ore imports to Mexico decrease by 99 percent in March

28 May | Steel News