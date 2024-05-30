Rio Tinto’s Simandou iron ore project in Guinea nearly 50% completed

Thursday, 30 May 2024 13:38:09 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

During an interview, Samuel Gahigi, CEO of Rio Tinto Guinea, a subsidiary of Australia-based miner Rio Tinto, has stated that 30-40 percent of the Simandou iron ore project has been completed, according to media reports. 30-35 percent of the necessary infrastructure and 30-40 percent of the construction of railways have been completed.

Mr. Gahigi stated that the project will be commenced by the end of December 2025, on schedule. Meanwhile, the first iron ore from the project is expected to be exported only in 2026 as the railway and the port would not be completed until that year.