Rio Tinto may begin iron ore shipments from Simandou in Nov

Australia-based miner Rio Tinto plans to begin iron ore shipments from its Simandou project in Guinea in November this year, according to media reports. Previously, the first shipments from the project were expected to be delivered by the end of this year.

Considered the world’s largest untapped iron ore mine, the Simandou project is set to produce 120 million mt of iron ore per year.

There are four blocks in the project, with Winning Consortium Simandou controlling blocks 1 and 2 and Australia-based miner Rio Tinto and Chalco Iron Ore Holdings having rights to blocks 3 and 4.