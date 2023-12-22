Rio Tinto and AtkinsRéalis partner for Simandou iron ore project in Guinea

Friday, 22 December 2023 11:04:54 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Canada-based engineering company AtkinsRéalis has announced that it will be the integrated delivery partner of Australia-based miner Rio Tinto for the latter’s Simandou iron ore project in Guinea. As an integrated delivery partner, AtkinsRéalis will provide project and construction management, engineering and technical compliance, plus contract management services.

Simandou project is the world’s largest untapped high-grade iron ore deposit, containing an estimated 2.8 billion mt of iron ore with an average grade of 65.3 percent. In addition, an estimated 1.5 billion mt has been converted to ore reserves to support a mine life of 26 years. First production from the project is expected in 2025, ramping up over 30 months to an annualized capacity of 60 million mt, as SteelOrbis previously reported.