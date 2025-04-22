Fortescue plans to use ammonia-powered vessel for iron ore shipments

Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group has announced that it has reached an agreement with Belgium-based shipowner Bocimar to charter a new ammonia-powered vessel with the aim of further decarbonizing its operations.

Accordingly, Fortescue will receive a Newcastlemax vessel with a capacity of 210,000 dwt by the end of next year. The vessel will be used in shipping iron ore from the company’s Pilbara operations to customers in China and other countries. Also, it will feature a dual fuel engine that can operate on ammonia produced using renewable energy.

Fortescue aims to eliminate Scope 1 and 2 emissions from its Australian iron ore operations by 2030 and its Scope 3 emissions by 2040.