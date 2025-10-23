China’s iron ore output down 3.8 percent in January-September 2025

In the January-September period this year, China’s iron ore production amounted to 761.429 million mt, decreasing by 3.8 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In September alone, China’s iron ore production totaled 84.267 million mt, increasing by 0.6 percent year on year, while up 3.2 percent month on month.

In September, import iron ore prices moved up first, fluctuating within a limited range later, while they edged down at the end of the given month. The lowest level of $101/mt during the given month was seen on September 1, while the highest level of $107/mt was observed on September 9.