 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China’s...

China’s iron ore output down 3.8 percent in January-September 2025

Thursday, 23 October 2025 09:38:17 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-September period this year, China’s iron ore production amounted to 761.429 million mt, decreasing by 3.8 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).   

In September alone, China’s iron ore production totaled 84.267 million mt, increasing by 0.6 percent year on year, while up 3.2 percent month on month.

In September, import iron ore prices moved up first, fluctuating within a limited range later, while they edged down at the end of the given month. The lowest level of $101/mt during the given month was seen on September 1, while the highest level of $107/mt was observed on September 9.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – October 23, 2025 

23 Oct | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - October 22, 2025

22 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

BHP Billiton’s iron ore output decreases in Q1 FY2025-26

22 Oct | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – October 22, 2025 

22 Oct | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - October 21, 2025

21 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 9.6 percent in September 2025 from August

21 Oct | Steel News

Rio Tinto accelerates readiness for Simandou’s inaugural shipment

21 Oct | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – October 21, 2025 

21 Oct | Longs and Billet

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines week-on-week

20 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - October 20, 2025

20 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Marketplace Offers

DRI
Dimensions:  9 - 16 mm
SUEZ STEEL CO.
View Offer
HBI
Dimensions:  110 mm
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer
Lumps
Dimensions:  0 mm
Iron Ore: %62
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer