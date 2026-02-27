Fortescue eyes deeper China cooperation to drive steel decarbonization

Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group has stated that construction of its Christmas Creek green metal project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia is progressing in line with expectations, with first production targeted within the current year.

According to CEO Dino Otranto, once operational the facility will become the first large-scale project globally to produce green metal using Pilbara iron ore fines. Otranto noted that global steel markets are undergoing structural transformation as customers increasingly demand low-emission steel products, while China is actively seeking international partnerships to accelerate decarbonization across its steel industry.

Chinese cooperation seen as critical for Pilbara competitiveness

Fortescue believes maintaining the long-term competitiveness of the Pilbara iron ore region will require closer collaboration with China, particularly in reducing emissions across steel value chains.

The company sees substantial long-term opportunities emerging from cooperation between Australia and China. Further discussions with Chinese mills and energy stakeholders are planned as part of this strategy next month.

Iron Bridge ramp-up supports high-grade supply growth

Meanwhile, Fortescue’s Iron Bridge magnetite operation continues to ramp up steadily. Since commissioning, the company has shipped approximately 14 million mt of high-grade magnetite concentrate averaging 67 percent iron content.

Operational performance has improved consistently, supported by record plant uptime and ongoing gains in throughput and recovery rates as optimization of the secondary grinding circuit progresses.

Decarbonization investments to reshape cost structure

Exploration activities at the Mindy South, Nydinghu and Wyloo North iron ore deposits are continuing, further expanding the company’s resource base and strengthening future development options.

Fortescue emphasized that decarbonization represents its largest long-term opportunity, particularly through initiatives aimed at eliminating diesel consumption across mining and processing operations.

The company previously estimated that transitioning toward lower-emission operations could result in an additional cost impact of approximately $2-4/mt before 2030, reflecting investments required to support its broader green mining and steel decarbonization strategy.