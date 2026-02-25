Fenix Resources’ iron ore output doubles in H1 FY 2025-26

Australia-based miner Fenix Resources Limited has published its operational report for the first half ending December 31 of the financial year 2025-2026.

In the given period, the company produced approximately 2.16 million wmt of iron ore, up by 103.6 percent year on year.

The company shipped 708,600 wmt of iron ore from its Iron Ridge Project in Western Australia, up 1.4 percent compared to the same period last year. The Shine mine shipped 890,100 wmt of iron ore, while Beebyn-W11, which commenced production in June 2025, achieved its nameplate production capacity and shipped 528.200 wmt of iron ore, its first half-year result since commencement.

Fenix’s total shipments reached 2.13 million wmt, up 126.4 percent year on year, including 888,400 wmt of lumps and 1.24 million wmt of fines in 36 shipments.

The company has kept its guidance at 4.2-4.8 million wmt for total iron ore sales for the financial year 2025-26.