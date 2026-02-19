 |  Login 
Fortescue outlines 12 million mt Wyloo North iron ore mine project in Pilbara

Thursday, 19 February 2026 13:39:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Australian miner Fortescue Ltd has outlined plans to develop the Wyloo North Iron Ore Mine in Western Australia’s Pilbara region, according to its proposal content document presented to the Western Australia Environmental Protection Authority.

Under the proposal, Fortescue plans to develop an iron ore mine with an annual capacity of 12 million mt, with ore to be transported by road train to Fortescue’s nearby Eliwana Mine for processing. Fortestcue plans to build open-cut pits, supported by crushing and screening facilities, including several mobile units. The project will also include associated infrastructure such as haul and access roads, pipelines, power generation and distribution systems, accommodation camp facilities, workshops, stockpiles and waste management areas.

Post-construction, power supply is expected to be predominantly sourced from a solar and renewable energy mix, supported by batteries and connected via overhead power line to Fortescue’s Pilbara Transmission Network. Emergency diesel generators would remain on site for backup purposes.

The project life is estimated at approximately 20 years, including around two years of construction, 13 years of operations and five years of decommissioning. Progressive rehabilitation will be undertaken throughout the life of the mine, with final site closure to be managed in accordance with the Wyloo North Iron Ore Mine Closure Plan.


