Fortescue sees higher net profit and revenue in H1 FY 2025-26

Thursday, 26 February 2026 16:17:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group has announced its financial results for the first half ended December 31 of the financial year 2025-26.

In the first half, Fortescue’s net profit amounted to US$1.91 billion, rising by 23.0 percent compared to the same period of the previous financial year, while its sales revenue amounted to US$8.44 billion, up 10.0 percent year on year. Meanwhile, Fortescue’s EBITDA in the given period went up by 23.0 percent year on year to US$4.49 billion.

Additionally, the company’s iron ore shipment guidance for the financial year 2025-26 stands at 195-205 million mt, including 10-12 million mt from Iron Bridge.


