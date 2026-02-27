Global iron ore exports rebound sharply w-o-w post Chinese New Year holidays

Global iron ore export shipments rebounded sharply to 28.7 million mt during 14-20 February 2026 (Week 08), up 49% from 19.31 million mt (Week 07) in the previous week, reflecting a strong post-holiday recovery.

The increase was driven by the resumption of Chinese buying activity following the Lunar New Year break, which supported a pick-up in loadings from major exporting hubs such as Australia and Brazil. However, shipments from India remained subdued, limiting a broader-based recovery.

Country-wise trends (million mt)

Country Week 8 (14-20 February 2026) Week 7

(7-13 February 2026) Weekly change (%) Australia 18.9 10.9 73.2 Brezil 6.8 5.5 23.1 Canada 0.8 0.7 18.5 South Africa 1.2 1.1 13.8 India 0.5 0.6 -18 Chile 0.0 0.2 — Peru 0.4 0.3 47.5 Total 28.7 19.3 49

Port & shipper-wise trends

Australia: Easing cyclone-led disruptions and active Chinese restocking contributed to the sharp w-o-w uptick. Port Hedland handled 11.8 mnt, while Rio Tinto (6.8 million mt), BHP (6 million mt) and FMG (4.3 million mt) led shipments. China absorbed 15.8 million mt of volumes.

Brazil: The increase in shipments was supported by steady export programmes and sustained Asian demand. Ponta Da Madeira shipped 3.2 million mt, Tubarao 1.2 million mt, with Vale exporting 3.6 million mt during the week.

Canada: The increase in exports reflected improved cargo flow from eastern terminals. Sept-Iles handled 500,000 mt, while Port Cartier shipped 300,000 mt.

South Africa: Shipments increased moderately, underpinned by stable rail-to-port logistics. Saldanha accounted for 1.1 million mt, while Richards Bay handled 100,000 mt.

India: Exports declined, as subdued Chinese spot enquiries and ample port inventories weighed on bookings. Paradip shipped 300,000 mt during the week.

Peru: Shipments recovered, reflecting scheduled cargo clearances. Shougang Hierro exported 400,000 mt, with China remaining the key destination.

Chile: No No iron ore shipments were recorded during the week.

Outlook

With Chinese procurement activity normalising and Australian export programmes stabilising, shipments may remain supported in the near term. However, the trajectory will hinge on steel demand recovery in China and evolving freight market dynamics.

Source: BigMint