 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Global...

Global iron ore exports rebound sharply w-o-w post Chinese New Year holidays

Friday, 27 February 2026 12:29:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Global iron ore export shipments rebounded sharply to 28.7 million mt during 14-20 February 2026 (Week 08), up 49% from 19.31 million mt (Week 07) in the previous week, reflecting a strong post-holiday recovery.

The increase was driven by the resumption of Chinese buying activity following the Lunar New Year break, which supported a pick-up in loadings from major exporting hubs such as Australia and Brazil. However, shipments from India remained subdued, limiting a broader-based recovery.

Country-wise trends (million mt)

Country  Week 8 (14-20 February 2026) Week 7
(7-13 February 2026)		 Weekly change (%)
Australia 18.9 10.9 73.2
Brezil 6.8 5.5 23.1
Canada 0.8 0.7 18.5
South Africa 1.2 1.1 13.8
India 0.5 0.6 -18
Chile 0.0 0.2
Peru 0.4 0.3 47.5
Total 28.7 19.3 49

Port & shipper-wise trends

  • Australia: Easing cyclone-led disruptions and active Chinese restocking contributed to the sharp w-o-w uptick. Port Hedland handled 11.8 mnt, while Rio Tinto (6.8 million mt), BHP (6 million mt) and FMG (4.3 million mt) led shipments. China absorbed 15.8 million mt of volumes.
  • Brazil: The increase in shipments was supported by steady export programmes and sustained Asian demand. Ponta Da Madeira shipped 3.2 million mt, Tubarao 1.2 million mt, with Vale exporting 3.6 million mt during the week.
  • Canada: The increase in exports reflected improved cargo flow from eastern terminals. Sept-Iles handled 500,000 mt, while Port Cartier shipped 300,000 mt.
  • South Africa: Shipments increased moderately, underpinned by stable rail-to-port logistics. Saldanha accounted for 1.1 million mt, while Richards Bay handled 100,000 mt.
  • IndiaExports declined, as subdued Chinese spot enquiries and ample port inventories weighed on bookings. Paradip shipped 300,000 mt during the week.
  • Peru: Shipments recovered, reflecting scheduled cargo clearances. Shougang Hierro exported 400,000 mt, with China remaining the key destination.
  • Chile: No iron ore shipments were recorded during the week.

Outlook

With Chinese procurement activity normalising and Australian export programmes stabilising, shipments may remain supported in the near term. However, the trajectory will hinge on steel demand recovery in China and evolving freight market dynamics.
Source: BigMint


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

Similar articles

India’s SEML sees 4% fall in consolidated net profit in Q3 FY 2025-26

10 Feb | Steel News

Tata Steel tests iron ore shipments from Canada to hedge against captive mine lease expiry risk

09 Jan | Steel News

SteelOrbis end-year review: Iron ore market lacks logic in 2025, coking coal based more on fundamentals

07 Jan | Steel News

Global iron ore exports show divergent trends in 2025; Indian shipments fall 30 percent y-o-y

07 Jan | Steel News

India: Odisha lines up 35 mineral blocks for auction next year

31 Dec | Steel News

India: Iron ore and pellet exports jump 27 percent m-o-m in November 2025

19 Dec | Steel News

India's iron ore production rises just 0.5 percent in first 8 months of fiscal year even as crude steel output jumps 11 ...

17 Dec | Steel News

India's iron ore imports set to hit multi-year high in 2025

15 Dec | Steel News

BigMint: Iron ore exports from key countries show mixed trends in November

08 Dec | Steel News

Iron ore freights increase amid steady cargo demand, tight vessel supply

25 Nov | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

DRI
Dimensions:  9 - 16 mm
SUEZ STEEL CO.
View Offer
HBI
Dimensions:  110 mm
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer
Lumps
Dimensions:  0 mm
Iron Ore: %62
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer