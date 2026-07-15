Rio Tinto’s H1 iron ore production rises five percent

Australian mining giant Rio Tinto has announced that its global iron ore production increased by five percent year on year to 169.9 million mt in the first half of 2026, supported by improved operational performance in the Pilbara, where the company achieved its highest first-half output since its record in 2018.

In the second quarter, Rio Tinto’s global iron ore production declined by one percent year on year but rose by five percent quarter on quarter to 87.1 million mt, while its global iron ore sales increased by five percent year on year and by 17 percent quarter on quarter to 88.8 million mt.

The company’s Pilbara iron ore production remained stable year on year and increased by six percent quarter on quarter to 83.5 million mt in the second quarter. Pilbara shipments rose by seven percent year on year and by 18 percent quarter on quarter to 85.3 million mt.

In the first half, Pilbara iron ore production increased by six percent year on year to 162.3 million mt, while shipments rose by five percent to 157.7 million mt. Rio Tinto maintained its full-year guidance of 343-366 million mt for global iron ore sales and 323-338 million mt for Pilbara shipments.

Meanwhile, the company stated that construction of the SimFer mine and related port infrastructure at the Simandou iron ore project has exceeded 75 percent completion, while full commissioning of the railway was achieved in the first quarter.