 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Rio...

Rio Tinto’s H1 iron ore production rises five percent

Wednesday, 15 July 2026 11:09:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Australian mining giant Rio Tinto has announced that its global iron ore production increased by five percent year on year to 169.9 million mt in the first half of 2026, supported by improved operational performance in the Pilbara, where the company achieved its highest first-half output since its record in 2018.

In the second quarter, Rio Tinto’s global iron ore production declined by one percent year on year but rose by five percent quarter on quarter to 87.1 million mt, while its global iron ore sales increased by five percent year on year and by 17 percent quarter on quarter to 88.8 million mt.

The company’s Pilbara iron ore production remained stable year on year and increased by six percent quarter on quarter to 83.5 million mt in the second quarter. Pilbara shipments rose by seven percent year on year and by 18 percent quarter on quarter to 85.3 million mt.

In the first half, Pilbara iron ore production increased by six percent year on year to 162.3 million mt, while shipments rose by five percent to 157.7 million mt. Rio Tinto maintained its full-year guidance of 343-366 million mt for global iron ore sales and 323-338 million mt for Pilbara shipments.

Meanwhile, the company stated that construction of the SimFer mine and related port infrastructure at the Simandou iron ore project has exceeded 75 percent completion, while full commissioning of the railway was achieved in the first quarter.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Mining Rio Tinto 

Similar articles

BHP, Rio Tinto and Caterpillar launch battery-electric haul truck trial to support mining decarbonization

29 Jun | Steel News

Rio Tinto reaches 8 billion mt Pilbara iron ore export milestone

20 May | Steel News

Rio Tinto reports higher iron ore production in Q1 2026 despite weather-hit shipments

21 Apr | Steel News

Rio Tinto’s 2025 financial results highlight resilient iron ore earnings

19 Feb | Steel News

Rio Tinto achieves record quarterly iron ore output in Pilbara in Q4 2025

21 Jan | Steel News

Feasibility study underway for Rhodes Ridge iron ore project in W. Australia

16 Dec | Steel News

BHP begins testing battery-electric haul trucks in Pilbara to decarbonize iron ore operations

08 Dec | Steel News

Rio Tinto’s iron ore output in Pilbara remains stable in Q3

14 Oct | Steel News

Robe River JV to develop new iron ore deposits at West Angelas mine

07 Oct | Steel News

Rio Tinto posts highest Q2 iron ore output for Pilbara since 2018

16 Jul | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

DRI
Dimensions:  9 - 16 mm
SUEZ STEEL CO.
View Offer
Lumps
Dimensions:  0 mm
ATAY COMPANY
View Offer
Lumps
Dimensions:  0 mm
Wuchan zhongda international group
View Offer