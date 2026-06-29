BHP, Rio Tinto and Caterpillar launch battery-electric haul truck trial to support mining decarbonization

BHP, Rio Tinto and Caterpillar have announced they have launched an industry-first trial of two Cat® 793 XE Early Learner battery-electric haul trucks at BHP's Jimblebar iron ore mine in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

The trial follows three months of on-site testing and is intended to support efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from large-scale mining operations.

Trucks tested under Pilbara operating conditions

After completing safety validation and controlled testing at Caterpillar's Tucson Proving Ground in the US, the battery-electric haul trucks were delivered to Jimblebar late last year for testing under operating conditions in the Pilbara.

According to the companies, the Jimblebar mine currently hosts two of the seven Caterpillar Early Learner battery-electric haul trucks being tested worldwide.

Trial focuses on technology and charging systems

The demonstration is generating data to assess the trucks' technical readiness, infrastructure requirements and commercial viability. Testing also includes the evaluation of high-powered static and dynamic charging systems. Early trial work has comprised more than 100 operating hours and over 200 test laps, providing data on safety, technology performance and maintenance requirements.

The next stage of the trial will evaluate a dynamic charging system designed to recharge the trucks while they are in motion. According to the companies, the objective is to improve operational efficiency while advancing the deployment of battery-electric equipment in large-scale mining operations.