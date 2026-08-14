Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down 14.5 percent in July 2026 from June

In July this year, iron ore shipments from Australia's Port Hedland decreased by 14.5 percent month on month and 3.8 percent year on year, totaling 44,224,980 mt.

According to the information released by Port Hedland Port Authority, in the given month, iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 37.86 million mt, down 16.1 percent to the previous month and by 2.9 percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in July, receiving 2.27 million mt and 2.06 million mt respectively.

On the other hand, iron ore shipments from Port Dampier in July decreased by 7.2 percent month on month and went up by 4.3 percent year on year to 12.59 million mt.