 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Iron...

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down 14.5 percent in July 2026 from June

Friday, 14 August 2026 12:32:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In July this year, iron ore shipments from Australia's Port Hedland decreased by 14.5 percent month on month and 3.8 percent year on year, totaling 44,224,980 mt.

According to the information released by Port Hedland Port Authority, in the given month, iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 37.86 million mt, down 16.1 percent to the previous month and by 2.9 percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in July, receiving 2.27 million mt and 2.06 million mt respectively.

On the other hand, iron ore shipments from Port Dampier in July decreased by 7.2 percent month on month and went up by 4.3 percent year on year to 12.59 million mt.

BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Imp/exp Statistics 

Marketplace Offers

DRI
Dimensions:  9 - 16 mm
SUEZ STEEL CO.
View Offer
Lumps
Dimensions:  0 mm
ATAY COMPANY
View Offer
Lumps
Dimensions:  0 mm
Wuchan zhongda international group
View Offer

Similar articles

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 1.3 percent in June 2026 from May

28 Jul | Steel News

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 10.3 percent in May 2026 from April

11 Jun | Steel News

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down 0.2 percent in April 2026 from March

14 May | Steel News

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 15.8 percent in March 2026 from February

20 Apr | Steel News

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down 18.7 percent in February 2026 from January

19 Mar | Steel News

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down 3.3 percent in January 2026 from December

19 Feb | Steel News

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 6.7 percent in Dec 2025 from Nov

16 Jan | Steel News

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down 3.6 percent in November 2025 from October

17 Dec | Steel News

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 1.9 percent in October 2025 from September

24 Nov | Steel News

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 9.6 percent in September 2025 from August

21 Oct | Steel News