Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 1.3 percent in June 2026 from May

In June this year, iron ore shipments from Australia's Port Hedland increased by 1.3 percent month on month and decreased by 5.3 percent year on year, totaling 51,710,492 mt.

According to the information released by Port Hedland Port Authority, in the given month, iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 45.11 million mt, up 3.1 percent to the previous month and down by 8.2 percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in March, receiving 3.66 million mt and 1.57 million mt respectively.

On the other hand, iron ore shipments from Port Dampier in June increased by 13.6 percent month on month and by 4.3 percent year on year to 13.56 million mt.