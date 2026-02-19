Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down 3.3 percent in January 2026 from December

In January this year, iron ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland decreased by 3.3 percent month on month and increased by 7.2 percent year on year, totaling 49,222,421 mt.

According to the information released by Port Hedland Port Authority, in the given month, iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 42.52 million mt, down by one percent compared to the previous month and up by 8.6 percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in January, receiving 3.11 million mt and 2.12 million mt, respectively.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Atlas Iron and Fortescue Metals Group in the iron ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.