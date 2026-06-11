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Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 10.3 percent in May 2026 from April

Thursday, 11 June 2026 11:48:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In May this year, iron ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland increased by 10.3 percent month on month and decreased by 3.1 percent year on year, totaling 51,029,634 mt.

According to the information released by Port Hedland Port Authority, in the given month, iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 43.74 million mt, up 13.7 percent to the previous month and down by 3.7 percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in May, receiving 3.52 million mt and 2.08 million mt respectively.

On the other hand, iron ore shipments from Port Dampier in May decreased by 11.6 percent month on month and by 3.8 percent year on year to 11.9 million mt.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Imp/exp Statistics 

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