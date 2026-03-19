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Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down 18.7 percent in February 2026 from January

Thursday, 19 March 2026 11:59:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In February this year, iron ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland decreased by 18.7 percent month on month and increased by eight percent year on year, totaling 40,026,935 mt.

According to the information released by Port Hedland Port Authority, in the given month, iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 34.06 million mt, down by 19.9 percent compared to the previous month and up by 7.8 percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in February, receiving 3.39 million mt and 1.04 million mt, respectively.

On the other hand, iron ore shipments from Port Dampier in February decreased by 10.2 percent month on month and increased by 30.7 percent year on year to 10.76 million mt.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Imp/exp Statistics 

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